LRI Investments LLC Invests $36,000 in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 576.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MGA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of MGA opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Magna International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

