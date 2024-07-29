LRI Investments LLC Invests $83,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE IFF opened at $98.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.