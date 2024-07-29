LRI Investments LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,821,000 after buying an additional 215,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CME Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,806 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,678,000 after acquiring an additional 189,842 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $2,957,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $200.54 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

