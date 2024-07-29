LRI Investments LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $548.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $553.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

