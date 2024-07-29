LRI Investments LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 155.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $1,261,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,668,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,839 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $253.50 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

