LRI Investments LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 349.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 65,262 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 106,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 312,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVDV opened at $66.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $54.17 and a one year high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.