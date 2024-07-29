LRI Investments LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,610,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,648,000 after purchasing an additional 209,419 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,689,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5,179.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 112,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $220.45 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

