LRI Investments LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 26.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Brink’s by 13.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 30,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Brink’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Brink’s by 154.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Brink’s Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $108.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $64.15 and a 12-month high of $109.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average is $91.83.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.