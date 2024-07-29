LRI Investments LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 14.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

