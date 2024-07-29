LRI Investments LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 25.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 24.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in CDW by 497.3% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 64,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $229.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $184.99 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.11.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

