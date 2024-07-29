LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $792.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

