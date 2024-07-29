LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in GMS by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in GMS by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $94.03 on Monday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.89.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

