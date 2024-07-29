LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $229.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.74. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.