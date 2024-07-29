LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Shares of ONTO opened at $188.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.88. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.58 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

