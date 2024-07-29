LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,390 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

PAR Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PAR opened at $53.36 on Monday. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. On average, analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.