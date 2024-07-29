LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

NYSE:RHP opened at $101.75 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.10%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

