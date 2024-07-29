LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

SFM stock opened at $86.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $904,328.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,768.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $904,328.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,768.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

