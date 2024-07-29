LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $91.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.30. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $91.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

