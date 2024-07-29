LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

SPOT opened at $321.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $346.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

