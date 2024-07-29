LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,181 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,105,335 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $56,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,220 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after buying an additional 169,350 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.