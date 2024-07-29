LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Price Performance

DOCS stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,373,825. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

