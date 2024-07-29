LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 401.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,483,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 261.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $821.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $891.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $804.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $721.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,709 shares of company stock worth $75,968,818. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.