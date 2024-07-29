LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 714,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $833,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 327.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $104.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.27. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $120.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

