LRI Investments LLC Takes $105,000 Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,657 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,030,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $48,517,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,865,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $19.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 164.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

