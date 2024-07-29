LRI Investments LLC Takes $127,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $561.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $541.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $569.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
