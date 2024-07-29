LRI Investments LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,146,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,069,000 after buying an additional 212,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,089,000 after buying an additional 1,017,503 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,758,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,575,000 after buying an additional 161,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,238,000 after buying an additional 100,496 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140,151 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

POR stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $222,492 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

