LRI Investments LLC Takes $30,000 Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,024,000 after buying an additional 599,211 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in PNM Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 131.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 51,656 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $40.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

