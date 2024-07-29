LRI Investments LLC Takes $31,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,284,000 after buying an additional 2,528,503 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after buying an additional 2,225,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,048.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,819 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at $66,939,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $55,279,617. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.5 %

DKNG stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

