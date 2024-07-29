LRI Investments LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.