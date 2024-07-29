LRI Investments LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Honda Motor by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 896,048 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 2,509.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 322,523 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,902,000 after purchasing an additional 258,160 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Honda Motor by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 522,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 167,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Honda Motor by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after purchasing an additional 141,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

HMC stock opened at $31.28 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

