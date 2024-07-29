LRI Investments LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 10,366.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.
Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
