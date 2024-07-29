LRI Investments LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 10,366.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.0 %

Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.