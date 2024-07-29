LRI Investments LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,745 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Devon Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,871,000 after acquiring an additional 736,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Devon Energy by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 719,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 592,765 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. UBS Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

