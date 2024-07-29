LRI Investments LLC Takes $89,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after acquiring an additional 66,266 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EEM opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.