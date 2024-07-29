LRI Investments LLC Takes $98,000 Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WD. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.5% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 11.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WD opened at $108.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $96.19. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 94.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

