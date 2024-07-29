LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $213.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.59 and a 200-day moving average of $193.54. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

