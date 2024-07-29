LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,090.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,877.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,911.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

