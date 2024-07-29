LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,079,474,000 after acquiring an additional 588,701 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,915,196,000 after acquiring an additional 532,303 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,370,000 after acquiring an additional 787,608 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,062,148,000 after acquiring an additional 243,210 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $979,890,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $82.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

