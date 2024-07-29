LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $98.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.59. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.