LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Celanese by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Celanese Stock Up 1.6 %

CE stock opened at $139.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

