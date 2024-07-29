LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,219,000 after buying an additional 322,472 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after buying an additional 94,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,504,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 841,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after buying an additional 69,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,646,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 9.1 %

FBIN stock opened at $78.74 on Monday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FBIN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

