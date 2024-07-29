LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

General Motors Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $44.12 on Monday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

