LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,283,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 239,901 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,982 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after buying an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
IJJ stock opened at $121.02 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $121.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.85.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
