LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,283,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 239,901 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,982 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after buying an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock opened at $121.02 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $121.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.85.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.