LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $92.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $93.06.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

