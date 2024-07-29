LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.29 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. New Street Research began coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

