LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RGA opened at $221.58 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $223.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.76 and a 200-day moving average of $191.94.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

