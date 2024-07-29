LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.5 %

SNOW opened at $129.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.63. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.60 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,571,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,450. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.