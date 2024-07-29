LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $263,192,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $176,753,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 290,908 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.61.

Shares of ULTA opened at $369.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.91.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

