LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
UL opened at $60.73 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90.
Several research firms recently commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
