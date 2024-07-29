LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $60.73 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.