LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $99.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $148.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

