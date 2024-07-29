LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 3,107.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yum China Stock Performance
NYSE:YUMC opened at $30.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83.
Yum China Profile
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.
